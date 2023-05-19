Mitchell Groat credits his mother for the artistic passion he still feels to this day.
A Wiradjuri man, Mr Groat grew up around story-telling and, for as long as he can remember, learnt how to turn a blank canvas into a "deadly" design.
"She's taught me a lot of her ways and styles," he said.
"I just love the creativity. Being able to express myself artistically, it does something for me. I find it so exciting to watch an artwork turn into something really special."
So when Mr Groat - a senior project officer within workplace services at the Department of Planning and Environment - got to talking with one of their fleet managers, an idea began to emerge. That idea was to turn an electric car into a unique, driveable piece of Indigenous art.
"He's got such a big push for culture in the workplace. He also knows that I'm quite artsy in my spare time and I do a lot of digital stuff for the department," Mr Groat said.
That conversation happened at the start of 2023 and now the design has officially been unveiled.
Asked about the process in bringing this vision to life, Mr Groat said sometimes he doesn't even understand where the ideas come from.
"I can't even tell you, it just happens. Something just clicks in my brain and I play around with a few ideas, I do a few sketches and just get some thoughts out there," he said.
"I wanted the car to be quite striking and very unique within the design. That's how I came up with the single-toned colour. It's representative of a traditional tattoo and it ties back to the department which showcases Aboriginal culture very proudly.
"That's a testament to my mum and her teachings. Aboriginal art is about story-telling and I'm surrounded by story-tellers so I've picked up a few things along the way."
Mr Groat believes the "physical acknowledgement" from the department shows that people are willing to learn about culture within the workplace.
But the main thing he wants to accomplish from the artwork is to spark conversation throughout Orange and the Central West.
"We had very subtle intentions and just wanted to do a very cool piece that had a lot of meaning," he said.
"I just want to create positive conversations within the community. I want the car to be a head-turner. I want people to start talking and asking who it belongs to. I want it to create positive connections between the community and the department.
"The amount of people who have reached out has been amazing and helped with my hopes of creating those positive conversations."
The premise behind the artwork - titled Bumba-bila which means 'running river - is about "caring for country".
