Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Comment

Earth First | Tougher laws needed to protect our environment

By Nick King
Updated May 19 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The box woodland remnant in question. Picture supplied.
The box woodland remnant in question. Picture supplied.

At last Tuesday's council meeting Orange City councillors were required to make a decision on an application for a proposed development at Maramba Road, which included the clearing of 0.1 hectares of native bushland.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.