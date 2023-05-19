At last Tuesday's council meeting Orange City councillors were required to make a decision on an application for a proposed development at Maramba Road, which included the clearing of 0.1 hectares of native bushland.
According to the director's comment when he recommended the development should proceed: "The proposed development will satisfy local and state planning controls. Impacts of the development are considered to be within acceptable limits, subject to mitigation conditions."
The director's comments were supported by a biodiversity report which concluded the removal of the bushland was within legal limits.
The 0.01 hectares of native bushland has been identified in the biodiversity report as being a remnant of box gum woodland, which was once common in the Central West.
Box gum woodland is now listed as a Critically Endangered Ecological Community.
More than 95 per cent has been cleared for agriculture and development.
What remains is highly degraded by grazing, or is severely fragmented, remaining in reserves or isolated clumps.
When we consider there only remains five per cent of box gum woodland on the planet, it would not be unreasonable to expect it should receive adequate protection, no matter how small an area.
This is clearly not the case, as the removal of the vegetation in question is considered "to satisfy state and local planning controls, and the impacts of the development are considered to be within acceptable limits, subject to mitigation conditions".
As is the case in all these matters, the final decision on the development was to be made by Orange City councillors, who have it within their power to impose mitigation conditions, including the exclusion of the woodland from the development.
Unfortunately, council voted nine to three to pass the development in its entirety, thereby sealing the fate of the woodland.
Council's decision on this issue highlights the need for stronger environmental protection laws.
We need legislation that does not provide wriggle room when it comes to the expense of the environment.
We also need laws that provide clear guidance to all stakeholders when such important decisions are to be made.
