When Frances Young was diagnosed with kidney cancer at the end of 2020, her life was thrown into turmoil.
With major surgery on the cards, the self-employed physiotherapist was about to forced out of work - and an income - for an unknown amount of time.
"If you Google renal carcinoma, they're all bad," she said.
"I will never be the same person again, but I didn't have to have radiotherapy or chemotherapy.
"For those things, I am very, very grateful every day of my life."
Two-and-a-half years on, Ms Young is cancer free.
She is deciding to speak out about a decision made nearly four years prior to her diagnosis which she admits can be a tricky one for people to stomach. That is the choice of whether or not to get income protection insurance.
"You always weigh up the astronomical cost with 'will I ever use it'," she said.
"Although I was coming up to 60, I was looking to work for many years to come, so I thought it was worth reassessing my income protection and setting it all up."
She discussed it with her insurance broker, Tyron Mitchell - of Orange Financial Planning - and ultimately decided to keep it, although Ms Young did switch providers.
"Tyrone was persistent in a positive way in wanting to reassess things," she added.
This proved to be the right decision, as after her surgery she was given a one-off lump sum payment of $60,000. Asked what the money went towards, without hesitation she said "rent".
"My landlord doesn't care if I'm sick or not and given the stress of 2020, you still have to pay rent," Ms Young said.
"Just knowing that I had a bit of a buffer knowing I was coming back to work with restricted duties and restricted hours. It had to tide me over for a good three months.
"All of those things made me really glad that I didn't cease my income protection because of my age. The cost when you're self-employed is really hard to justify, but I thought I needed to have it for my own peace of mind."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.