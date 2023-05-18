Central Western Daily
Central West to host Western Sydney Wanderers A-League Women's game

Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 19 2023 - 10:23am, first published 9:00am
The Western Sydney Wanderers A-League Women's team, pictured in March, 2023, will play at Carrington Park. Picture by Getty Images
THE Western Sydney Wanderers are locked in to play a game in the Central West.

