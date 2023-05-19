One step is "key" to ensuring multi-million dollar renovations at the ageing Orange Function Centre best meet community needs.
That's according to councillor Jack Evans, who says existing operators should be consulted by council staff and brought into the fold as plans are drafted.
On Tuesday councillors voted unanimously to allocate funds in future budgets for a range of planned repairs, after a report found the site's condition has deteriorated significantly.
Cr Evans was critical of the scope of existing consultation, and brought an amendment to: "Develop a venue plan ... that engages existing operators in the process."
"Ratepayers might baulk at the idea of spending millions and that is fair enough, but if we engage the operators and find out how to really maximise this asset ... I think we really can have a win," he said.
"If we spend a million dollars and then just keep doing exactly what we're doing people will go 'oh, that was a bit silly'."
The new report to council identified leaks in the roof, a "poor condition" kitchen, ageing asbestos materials, and cracks in walls. It notes the site is not suitable for modern corporate conventions.
Proposed renovations total about about $4.05 million, including $2.225 million dubbed 'priority'.
This will include replacing all roof coverings, ceilings, lights, the kitchen, refurbishing the bar, repainting walls, installing a new audio system, and completing structural work.
Orange Function Centre was built in 1965. It features a large hall, bar, foyer, stage, amenities, and space for about 600 people in standard layout.
"It is a piece of Orange history. It was built by the community for the community," Cr Evans said.
"I've had my graduation there and different sort of events ...there's not many spaces like it in the region. Because it's publicly owned, it's accessible to the community - or at least it should be."
The latest report says a "larger and more versatile" facility with capacity for 500 to 600 people is needed in Orange.
"That is a private sector issue ... that's not a service council should be providing," Cr Evans said.
"What we could do if the Function Centre gets back to standard is [big events] like Huddle. We've only got 18 events a year ... if we improve it we could double that."
At the Tuesday meeting councillor Tammy Greenhalgh said: "It's pretty clear the community wants it to remain ... we can't leave it like it is, it's not responsible."
Senior staff reported the revamp is unlikely to provide a direct return on investment, but believe community benefits of the site and its status as a drawcard for major events justify the expense.
Deputy Mayor Gerald Power asked how it could be made more attractive to potential users. "We could whack it up on AirBnB ... bring back ACDC," Cr Whitton joked.
