A crash in the Hawkesbury has delayed westbound motorists.
A car and a bus collided on Hawkesbury Valley Road at Windsor between Cox Street/Moses Street and Percival Street.
Live Traffic NSW have reported the crash took place at approximately 6.20am on Friday morning.
Emergency services, transport for NSW and heavy tow truck vehicle are attending.
Live Traffic NSW advise motorists to avoid the area.
A diversion has been put into place, motorists could use Macquarie St, George St and Blacktown Rd, as an alternative route. This is reportedly suitable for all vehicles including B-doubles.
