A self-described "invisible person" who screamed at police after she was busted driving with a suspended licence has been taken off the road for even longer.
Brittany Cubby, 23, of Rodd Street, Sefton, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 10, 2023 for driving while suspended.
Cubby was behind the wheel of a yellow Holden Commodore heading east along the Great Western Highway in Raglan about 1.10pm on April 6, 2023 as police were driving in the opposite direction, court papers said.
Police did a U-turn and saw Cubby turn left into PJ Moodie Memorial Drive then stop at a closed gate.
Police drove past Cubby, who had got out of her vehicle and crossed the road to a waiting car.
The court heard when officers travelled a short distance down the road, Cubby went back to her vehicle before police did a U-turn and saw her walking quickly back to the waiting car.
Officers stopped and spoke with Cubby, who said she didn't have a licence or name because she was an "invisible person", court documents note.
She then began to yell at police that the officers had no right to talk to her because she wasn't driving, before she screamed "I'm not under arrest so I don't have to do anything".
"If he wants to arrest me, I'll give him [officer] something to arrest me for," she said.
"Just give him your details, you are only making it worse. She shouldn't have been driving," the man in the waiting car said.
Cubby eventually gave police her digital driver's licence, which was suspended, before she explained she was trying to get the car back to her home in Sydney.
Police then did checks on the RMS database which showed she had a previous conviction of driving with a cancelled licence at Liverpool Local Court.
Magistrate D Pearce found the charge against Cubby proven.
She was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six more months.
