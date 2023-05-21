A woman who was caught drifting around a roundabout in Orange has faced court for mid-range drink-driving.
Zoe Tayla Smith, 26, of Cargo, told police she'd pulled on the handbrake while going around the roundabout at Byng and McLachlan Streets causing her vehicle to drift.
According to court documents presented in Orange Local Court, Smith told the police, "I was just showing off," when questioned about the manoeuvre
Police were patrolling on Byng Street at 9.55pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023 when Smith pulled on the handbrake to make the car drift.
She was pulled over immediately and police could smell alcohol while talking to her.
She was breath tested and taken to Orange Police Station after returning a positive result with a mid-range reading of 0.124.
She told the police she had five schooners of Toohey's New full-strength beer throughout the night.
Solicitor Isabelle Worrad said Smith had a need for her licence for her work and has already used her annual leave and has been stood down due to her licence being suspended by police for the offence.
Ms Worrad said Smith had no criminal history and a limited traffic history and she has completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program.
Magistrate David Day said Smith was caught driving more than 45 km/h over the speed limit last year and described this offence as very serious.
"She could have easily lost control and collided with something, her blood alcohol reading was 0.124, well into the mid-range," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted Smith and placed her on a seven-month community correction order, disqualified her driver's licence for two months and placed her on a 12-month interlock order.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.