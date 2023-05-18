Sydney South West is a rich sporting region.
With Westfield Sports High School at the heart of the region, plenty of high-profile sporting stars have emerged out of one of the fastest growing areas in the state and gone on to shine on the big stage.
But over three days in Orange, SSW coach Karina Fagan wasn't sure if that pedigree would be enough to secure her girls victory in the 2023 NSWCHS netball championships.
"So I put it on them," Fagan said.
"We were heading into our final game against Sydney North and told them it was up to them how they played, and what sort of result they'd get.
"The way we won was a really mature, professional performance. And that came from the girls. It was their decision - it was all on them."
SSW emerged as the champion team following three days of elite schoolgirl netball at Orange on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Dominant in some games - SWW defeated West Darling 66-9 to open the tournament - SSW was also made to work for victory in others.
In round seven, Fagan's outfit duked it out with Sydney East to come away with a 31-25 win and then backed it up with a similarly tough 36-28 victory over Sydney West.
I thought they might have had us there at different stages, but the girl did well.- SSW coach Karina Fagan on her side's ability to find victory at the NSWCHS netball championships in Orange
They're two games that stand out for the SSW coach.
"I thought they might have had us there at different stages, but the girl did well," she added.
And then, on Thursday, the final day, SSW knocked over Sydney North 41-25 to secure victory. They went on to win 40-21 over Western in their final game of the championships later on the final day, but overall victory was clinched against Sydney North.
Sydney North went on to finish the titles in second place, while Sydney West claimed third place.
Hosts, Western ended the three days in sixth position.
