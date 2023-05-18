Central Western Daily
Police

Warrant issued by police for 33-year-old known to Orange, Adrian Bunn

Emily Gobourg
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
Police officers are on the hunt for Adrian Bunn, 33, known to frequent the Orange area. Picture by Central West Police District.
A warrant is out for the arrest of a man alleged to have committed 'serious violence offences'.

