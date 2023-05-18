A warrant is out for the arrest of a man alleged to have committed 'serious violence offences'.
Central West officers are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Adrian Bunn.
The 33-year-old man is known to police and believed to frequent the Orange area. He is wanted by virtue of one warrant for Serious Violent Offences.
Police describe Bunn between 180 to 190 centimetres tall and weighs around the 80 to 90 kilograms mark.
It's also understood the alleged offender has brown hair and is of a muscular build.
People with any information on Adrian Bunn are urged by police not to engage with or approach the man, but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
