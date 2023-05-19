"The study also found well over half the material in Orange's general waste shouldn't be there. About 37 per cent is compostable organic material including food and garden waste. A further 20 per cent is recyclables."
Those three short sentences certainly caught my eye, as I read the detailed and well-presented article in the Central Western Daily ("Many layers to local waste management"; May 11.)
Those of us who do our best to put our waste materials in the correct bins each week will be disappointed and frustrated to learn that a significant number of Orange residents simply don't seem to care.
Orange City Council is to be congratulated on its waste management planning and implementation.
In my opinion, repeat offenders need more than warning letters from Council.
Perhaps their bins could not be emptied for a couple of weeks, with an appropriate sticker placed on them.
Finally, it's worth remembering that there's a good reason why bins may not be emptied if the lids aren't closed.
Some residents may not be aware of that reason.
I don't want flowers, candles, or jewellery on Mother's Day.
I just want my children to have opportunities for a happy life.
But there's one big thing getting in the way: climate change.
Amongst the housework and mothering, like many parents, I'm doing everything I can to protect and care for the environment, but those in power need to step up and support us.
My Mother's Day wish list doesn't include pampering, but it does include the things that will safeguard our climate: a ban on new fossil fuel projects and an end to native forest logging.
I'd also like our country to have effective environmental laws that actually protect endangered plants and animals.
Not much to ask for really, it's all any parent wants, just a safe future for their kids and the opportunity for them to enjoy the wonders of this remarkable plane.
I am pleased to say that with the help of more than 41,000 Australians - including your readers - we did it.
We saved the Medicare Heart Health Check.
The Australian Government has heard and understood the importance of this vital Check to the heart health of Australians and is funding a two-year extension of the Check in the 2023/24 Budget, ensuring they remain available beyond 30 June this year.
We estimate that this means a further 250,000 Australians will be able to see their GP to learn their risk of heart disease before it's too late.
More than 41,000 Australians signed the petition to save the Checks in just five weeks.
Many sent letters to their local MPs, who in turn took up the issue with the Government.
Heart disease is mostly preventable but it is a silent killer.
As Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler acknowledged in his announcement, the Medicare Heart Health Check is our most potent tool in compelling people to pay attention to their heart health before it's too late.
The Check is available for people aged 45 and over (30 and over for First Nations) and looks at your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, family history, amount of exercise and what you eat, and provides you with an understanding of how likely it is you will have a heart attack or stroke in the coming years.
We extend our gratitude to the Heart Foundation's extended family: our sector partners, donors, volunteers and supporters, many of whom worked tirelessly to advocate for this life-saving initiative.
Thank you. Your efforts have helped improve the heart health of many Australians and we are grateful for your unwavering commitment to this cause.
And finally - now that you have fought so hard for this Check, we urge you to please take it up if eligible. For more information speak with your local GP or visit www.heartfoundation.org.au
