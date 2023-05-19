Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

Letters to the editor | Central Western Daily letters to May 20, 2023

May 20 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au

"The study also found well over half the material in Orange's general waste shouldn't be there. About 37 per cent is compostable organic material including food and garden waste. A further 20 per cent is recyclables."

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.