The Weekender List: what's on in Orange, May 19 to 21

Inklings at Orange City Library: Are you or your child a real bookworm? Just can't put your book down. Check out Inklings, a bookclub, just for kids. You can pick up a book from the library or at home and tell everyone why you love it so much! Check out more details here.
Canberra does Orange! Drag night: The Blind Pig, along with "Phish and Phreak Productions" bring you a host of Queens from the Nation's capital for an amazing night of dance and song. Front row tables are $40 per person (including a $20 bar tab) and standard tables are $35 per person (including a $20 bar tab) but tickets are limited.
School of Rock: Orange Theatre Company are presenting School of Rock the Musical at Orange Civic theatre on Friday night. Based on the movie you know and love, this musical is not one to miss. Find tickets here.
Robbie Mortimer then Natasha Vella at the Greenhouse: Two great musicians are returning to the Greenhouse Cocktail Bar playing all your favourite hits to sing-along to! Find out more details here. Music starts at 7pm.
Orange Agricultural Institute Open Day: NSW Department of Primary Industries is open! Have you ever wondered what happens at the Orange Agricultural Institute? Saturday is the day to find out. Find out more about the event here. It's FREE! The event starts at 9am.
Luke "JAFFER" Ferguson live at the Blind Pig: For just $5 you can enjoy local music talent "Jaffer". Playing from 9pm to midnight. at The Blind Pig. Get your tickets here.
White Tie Ball: Housing Plus are hosting the annual White Tie Ball, a fundraiser for The Orchard. This ball raises money for women and children escaping domestic violence and staying at The Orchard. Get more information here.
Self-care Sundays at Borrodell: Head out to Borrodell vineyard for an early morning yoga session with Martina Selwood. Get in your morning yoga session and then indulge a healthy light brunch and a glass of bubbles. Session starts at 9.30 cost is $25 per person. Get your ticket here.
Beginners Make Up workshop: Looking to level up your makeup game? This workshop is for. The Beginner Makeup workshop is back and taking enrollments. You can transform your beauty regime in just one day! Find out more here.
Acoustic Sunday Check out some high quality acoustic music at the Millthorpe Bowling Club from 2.45pm. Get details about who's playing this weekend here.
