Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Free
What's on

What's on in Orange on May 19, May 20 and May 21

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Weekender List: what's on in Orange, May 19 to 21
The Weekender List: what's on in Orange, May 19 to 21

Friday, May 19

Inklings at Orange City Library: Are you or your child a real bookworm? Just can't put your book down. Check out Inklings, a bookclub, just for kids. You can pick up a book from the library or at home and tell everyone why you love it so much! Check out more details here.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.