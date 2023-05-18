Nightworks are set to disrupt Molong residents from May 24 and will add detours for motorists travelling in the area.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place for two different locations, with essential road maintenance for Edward Street (between Wellington and Hill streets) and the Edward and Hill streets' intersection.
The area is heavily populated, and residents have been instructed vehicles must be removed from these work zones during the 12-hour window from Wednesday.
Asphalting to repair and replace damaged road surfaces means road closures and traffic diversions will be in affect from 6pm to 6am.
Both vehicle and pedestrian access to and from each property will face temporary restrictions, taking place for around two hours while works are carried out.
While Transport NSW advised that access for residents "will be maintained", Edward Street will be closed to commuters during the evening and early morning.
A main thoroughfare for trucks and general traffic, motorists heading from Cudal to Wellington will be detoured via Wellington Street and down to Watson Street, linking Mitchell Highway.
Motorists in the opposite direction will be diverted past Edward Street and back up through Wellington Street.
While Edward Street will remain open outside of work hours, single-lane closures and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place during the timeframe.
Weather permitting, the project will take an estimated two-weeks to complete, with drivers advised to allow for extra travel time.
For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit Live Traffic online, or call 132 701.
