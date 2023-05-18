The latest public art installation in Orange overcame numerous hurdles on its journey to installation this week ... including being trapped by a major flood event.
Three-dimensional mural Dappled Landscape was completed Wednesday on the corner of Mr Lim restaurant in the CBD by artist Maria Shaw.
"I often take my dog to Gosling Creek. There's lots of bush around there and the light through the leaves inspired this kind mottle-y pattern ... the greens but also the reds in gum leaves," Shaw told the Central Western Daily.
"Nature is why people come to Orange, so I thought [I should] bring that organic theme into the CBD and the more open environment."
"People are encouraged to run their hands along the pieces, and they're at a height most people can reach. Whether your vision impaired or neurodiverse and you like to process and experience things in a more touch sensory way I hoped it would be enjoyed"
The hundreds of tactile ceramic tiles are made of a fired clay, which Shaw painted and finished with a glaze. A high strength glue rated to 320 tonnes per square metre attaches to plywood boards, which are screwed into the brickwork.
The project was commissioned more than three years ago under Orange City Council's FutureCity initiative, but a series of challenges has repeatedly delayed completion.
Much of the ceramic work took place at a studio in Cowra, which was completely flooded-in during relentless rain at the back end of 2022.
"I had to go kayak across the water to get them ... I stayed for a few days until the water receded so we could safely drive them out," Shaw said.
COVID measures, a lack of materials, and structural complications about how the tiles would be fixed to the wall also slowed development.
"It has felt a bit like just one thing after another, but it's been a huge learning curve because it's the first public artwork I've done ... It's great," she said.
Shaw grew up on the NSW South Coast, and studied visual arts at ANU in Canberra. After meeting husband David, the couple moved to Melbourne.
"We were kind of looking at what was next what we wanted to do is find a place that had happening out seeing without the big city ... so we moved to Orange," she said.
"In about 2019 I decided I wanted to make all of my house with handmade things. So I took a pottery class, that's painted pottery, and then I became obsessed ... that's why this is between a mural and a ceramic."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.