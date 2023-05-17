Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Breaking

Major apartment development at 103 Prince Street, Orange approved

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
103 Prince Street Orange apartment development approved.
103 Prince Street Orange apartment development approved.

A major new luxury apartment development in Orange has been greenlit for construction.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.