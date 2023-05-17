A major new luxury apartment development in Orange has been greenlit for construction.
The CBD project at 103 Prince Street sits on the former Orange Base Hospital site.
It will feature a six storey complex with 60 units, 16 two storey terraces, and a public park.
Marketing material suggests townhouses will start from about $1.65 million. Two bedroom apartments start at $810,000.
Approval was granted by the Western Regional Planning Panel Wednesday afternoon, two weeks after Orange City Council endorsed development.
The initial layout plans proved controversial. A complete redesign was published in April.
"The first go obviously didn't cut the [mustard] so they've gone back and had another go ... I'm happy with this and I think this is a good design," Mayor Jason Hamling said at the time.
Dubbo-based company MAAS Group will build the project. It's unclear when construction is set to commence.
