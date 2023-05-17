Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Photos from day two of the NSWCHS Netball Championships in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
May 17 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In golf, the second day of a tournament is often referred to as "moving day". The same could be said of the NSW Combined High School Netball Championships.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.