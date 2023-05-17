In golf, the second day of a tournament is often referred to as "moving day". The same could be said of the NSW Combined High School Netball Championships.
After an enthralling first day of action at the Orange PCYC, the ten best high school teams from across the state once again did battle in the round robin event.
With results submitted for three of Wednesday's five games, we are starting to get a clear sense of who could be crowned champions come Thursday.
Sydney North continued their winning ways going three-for-three during the morning session, with Sydney South West also remaining undefeated at the mid-way point.
With the two teams set to meet in the opening match on Thursday, that game could well decide who is walking away with a title.
