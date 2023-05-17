Central Western Daily
Multi-car crash on Mitchell Highway near Larras Lee backs up traffic

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
A two-car crash on the Mitchell Highway between Orange and Wellington has caused traffic delays. Picture by Carla Freedman.
A multi-car crash north of Orange has backed up highway traffic. Emergency services are on the scene.

