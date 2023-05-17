A multi-car crash north of Orange has backed up highway traffic. Emergency services are on the scene.
Two vehicles collided on the Mitchell Highway about 3pm, Wednesday north of Molong, near Larras Lee.
Traffic in both directions has slowed over about eight kilometres on the route towards Wellington, according to NSW Live Traffic.
An emergency warning says: "Reduce your speed, Exercise caution."
The Central Western Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.
