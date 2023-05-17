Punters will not have to wait long until the location of the Central West's new greyhound racing facility is announced, and there's a clear favourite in the running.
Bathurst and Orange are fighting over the right to house a new $15 million Centre of Excellence for the sport.
Bathurst had one of the leading tracks in the Central West until flooding destroyed Kennerson Park in November, 2022, while Orange hasn't hosted the sport since 2005.
NSW Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainer's Association (GBOTA) chief executive officer Allan Hilzinger said the new location is expected to be announced sometime in June, 2023.
"I would say, very confidently, the middle of June is when we will say something," he said.
"I'm not talking about fluffy stuff, this is full steam ahead where it's going."
Mr Hilzinger would not confirm the location this week, but suggested Orange is the more favourable option.
"We're a lot further down one path than the other, let's say that," he said.
"Orange are a lot more flexible on what they can do because it's their land, so it's in Orange council's hands. But they also have a lot more process involved.
We're a lot further down one path than the other, let's say that.- NSW GBOTA CEO Allan Hilzinger
"In my view, both councils have been extremely positive and extremely desirable in what they want. They've 100 per cent been willing to work with us."
NSW GBOTA is looking at one location option from each city - the old Highlands Paceway harness racing track in Orange, which is owned by council, and private land in Bathurst. Its location is confidential.
"Bathurst's option is a great block of land," Mr Hilzinger said.
"But when you're dealing with a private vendor, who views things quite differently to how council views things, it makes things a little harder than what it should be."
Having grown up in the Central West towns of Woodstock and Cowra, Mr Hilzinger is passionate about the country.
He said the new greyhound racing Centre of Excellence, whether it be in Bathurst or Orange, is a "phenomenal" opportunity for the region.
"I think some people don't realise the scope of what this will do for the region, whether they're greyhound people or not," he said.
"The venue itself, the tourism, the dollars that are generated I think will be brilliant.
"I'm passionate about this and I don't want to stuff it up because it's such a key project."
While Kennerson Park was left unusable following last November's flooding, Mr Hilzinger confirmed the Bathurst greyhound racing track will have a future, regardless of whether the city gets the new facility or not.
"Come June when this project processes through, we'll make a decision on Kennerson Park," he said.
"If the track goes to Orange, we'd look to have that as a facility that locals in Bathurst can use for training.
"It definitely won't be lost to the industry.
"If the main track goes to Bathurst, it'll vary on what we do there.
"But Kennerson Park will never be a race track again, it'll be a greyhound training facility or something that will benefit the people of Bathurst who race greyhounds."
Mr Hilzinger has informed his employers he will be stepping away from his role in 12 weeks' time.
And while he might be leaving NSW GBOTA, he wants this new greyhound racing centre of excellence to be his lasting legacy.
"For me, this is one of the legacies that I'm absolutely determined and adamant I want completely ticked off and in the process before I leave," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.