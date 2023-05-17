Central Western Daily
Two people arrested and charged after stolen vehicle seen in Wellington

Emily Gobourg
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Officers were unable to stop the stolen vehicle, which was seen on Tuesday near Wellington. File picture.
A Gulgong man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday charged with 15 rural property-related crime offences linked to a larger operation.

