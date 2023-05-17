A Gulgong man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday charged with 15 rural property-related crime offences linked to a larger operation.
The 30-year-old man, who was out on bail, was charged with police pursuit, drug supply, aggravated break and enter, steal a firearm, reckless driving, and more.
He was found in a Kurri Kurri hotel after a Toyota Landcruiser was allegedly stolen from a Twelve Mile property on Monday, May 15.
Rural Crime Investigators and other police officers saw the car travelling between Wellington and Mudgee, but were unable to stop the vehicle.
A 31-year-old female from Cessnock was then found allegedly driving the stolen car on Tuesday around 11am.
Officers stopped the vehicle in Kurri Kurri while patrolling the area, where they found the unlicensed woman allegedly in possession of a knife and ammunition.
Both her and the man were apprehended and taken to Cessnock Police Station.
The Gulgong man, due to face court in Cessnock on May 17, was charged with the following offences:
It's believed the alleged offences are linked to a sprawling number of crimes, attached to Strike Force Llangollan. Launched in February, 2023, the team is a mix of officers from the Orana-Mid Western and Hunter Valley Police Districts.
It's been investigating the string of property-related reports across the Cassilis and Mudgee areas.
She was granted conditional bail to appear at Kurri Kurri Local Court next month on Tuesday, June 27.
Investigations under Strike Force Llangollan continue.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Police say information is treated in strict confidence and urge the public not to report information on any social media platforms.
