For Jayla Dicker and Lawdies Lucas, this week's NSW Combined High School Netball Championships will be their last.
The year 12 students from the Hills Sports High School aren't just representing Sydney West, they are also co-captains.
"Anytime that we're together, we're just going to have fun. Even on the court we're still trying to have fun. If we make mistakes, we pick each other up and it's the same off the court," Lucas said of the team's mentality.
"It's so fun, I love it and the team makes it so much better too."
That love of all things on and off the court was as evident as ever on Tuesday morning. After winning their first match of the day, half the team could be found on the outside bleachers, filming TikTok videos to pass the time until their next game.
"I wish I had another year," Lucas added.
"The ultimate goal is to win and be picked for CHS. If we could get the whole team picked, that would be even better."
For Dicker, this is her second trip to Orange as part of the representative team and was glad she got to experience another tournament in town.
"I like it, it's something different," she said of travelling out of Sydney for games.
"Our goal was to slowly build throughout the week. We did lose the first game, so we wanted to build from that.
"The connections weren't there at the start because we did only have one training session, so build those connections first and then add the fancy stuff after that."
It seems that mentality is paying off, with Sydney West winning their opening two games on Tuesday, after tasting victory three times during the opening day of the tournament.
"We just want to go out there and win it," Dicker added.
"We'd rather go out on a high than a low."
Leading the 11-woman squad is second year head coach Sarah Ford.
A PE teacher who has played netball her whole life, Ford's passion for the sport and helping develop her team was easy to see.
"In Sydney West, you've almost got to wait for someone to die before you get a call up," she said.
Taking on a big role, Ford was admittedly nervous at first. After coaching the team in 2022 during what was a home tournament in Homebush, she was happy to take a road trip out to the Central West.
"Being away has been so exciting," she said.
"Monday, they were a bit nervous but today they're all together having a chat. Monday night we went out to eat and it turned into a three hour dinner which was unexpected but really lovely."
With the squad made up of seven different high schools, Ford noted there was an adjustment period, but praised her team for how quickly they have come together.
"The girls pretty much run themselves," she said.
"The girls are a competitive little bunch. Although we try and say it's not all about winning, they do like to win."
