An early morning police chase through town has ended with four people being arrested.
At about 7.30am on Wednesday, May 17, officers attached to Central West Police District attempted to stop a white Subaru hatch on Spring Street.
"When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated before being terminated shortly after due to safety concerns," a spokeswoman for Central West Police said.
The vehicle was later found burnt out at Gosling Creek.
The spokeswoman added that following inquiries, four people were arrested.
"They are assisting with inquiries, with inquiries still ongoing," she added.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.