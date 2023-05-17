WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.
A jury has heard graphic details regarding the state missing teenager Michelle Bright's body was found in as police began examination of the crime scene on Barneys Reef Road on March 2, 1999.
Craig Henry Rumsby, 56, is on trial for the alleged murder of Ms Bright in 1999 as well as an alleged sexual attack on another Gulgong teenager in 1998. Rumsby has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Michelle Bright has been identified with the permission of her family.
Tuesday, May 17 marked the 11th day of the trial in Dubbo's Supreme Court where just one person was called to give evidence, senior sergeant Neil Pearce.
Mr Pearce, an experienced crime scene investigator, was asked to interpret and analyse the notes of one of the crime scene investigators who is no longer with NSW Police due to health reasons.
Photos taken by police were tendered as evidence and handed out to jury members in bright yellow envelopes marked: WARNING SENSITIVE.
They heard the body of Ms Bright was located lying face down in an east-west direction with her head closest to Barneys Reef Road, which runs north-south.
Mr Pearce confirmed the observation that rigor mortis (stiffness of body) was not present at the time of the examination.
He explained to the court that after death, rigor mortis occurs before the body then becomes relaxed.
The court heard the numerous observations - that Ms Bright's shirt was pushed up towards her head and her underwear and pants were down near her ankles with her socks and shoes still on her feet.
Her left arm was observed to be sitting under the chest and right arm extended out perpendicular.
Her body was observed to be in an "advanced state of decomposition" with blistering on the upper back.
Mr Pearce said the high humidity between the dates of February 27 and March 2, agreed by the prosecution and defence, could have accelerated the decomposition process.
"With decomposition, humidity and moisture can accelerate the process, higher temperatures can accelerate the process. That humidity was significantly high," he said.
The notes said a bracelet had been pulled down partly over the left hand and that the diameter of this bracelet did not allow it to fit over the hand. There were also three strands of hair located on the thumb and back of hand, one under the bracelet.
Two "cuts" in the bra were also noted.
Mr Pearce confirmed the notes detailing searches of the crime scene and surrounding area, which located a blue Billabong jacket, button, five cent piece, handbag and vomit.
The button was later matched to the jacket, which had a missing spot.
The jury heard that on March 3, police examined a red Hyundai sedan and located a pillow slip with a "small red stain". A presumptive test for blood was carried out and it returned a positive reading.
Mr Pearce explained a presumptive test is not conclusive and other substances such as rust could return a positive result.
A test was also carried out for semen on the underpants found on the body but it returned a negative result. Mr Pearce said this "was a clear result that semen was not present".
Mr Pearce was also questioned by defence lawyer Nicholas Broadbent regarding the position of the body.
"Part of the body is in contact with ground and the left hand is underneath the torso. Would that be consistent with the body being dragged?" he asked.
"It doesn't indicate that's the only way the body could end up in that presentation, a person could fall and land in that configuration, it's just one possibility," Mr Pearce said.
The trial continues.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.