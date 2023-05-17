Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Comment

LifetimesFaith | 'Love your neighbour as yourself': It could help save a koala

By Malcolm Rankin
Updated May 17 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Should we be concerned about the future preservation of the koala, which was updated from a vulnerable species to endangered under Commonwealth law in 2022.
Should we be concerned about the future preservation of the koala, which was updated from a vulnerable species to endangered under Commonwealth law in 2022.

Preserving life must be high up the list in what matters.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.