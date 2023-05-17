Preserving life must be high up the list in what matters.
Around the world humanity is mindful about preservation. That includes preserving the natural world with its beauty and variety.
Many an effort is made to stop development that would encroach or destroy a natural vista or habitat.
Australia has more natural World Heritage sites than any other country in the world.
And with unique buildings, fossil sites as well as our natural wonders, there are 20 sites listed as World Heritage.
They are iconic to our country like the Sydney Opera House, Uluru-Kata Tjuta, and the Great Barrier reef.
Preserving wildlife species on the verge of extinction is important. There are wins, there are failures.
Since European settlement we've lost treasures like the Paradise Parrot, Desert Bandicoot, and the Thylacine (Tasmanian tiger).
You read reality comments like, 'Australia has the worst mammal extinction rate of any country in the world'.
So, the concern for Koalas, when in 2022 an upgrade of the conservation status of koalas was legislated, from vulnerable to endangered under Commonwealth law.
Is life about how much you make? Or is life found in the consideration and effort to preserve it? What do greed, selfishness and thoughtlessness do to our life?
Families' breakdown, domestic violence happens, bonds of love and kindness are broken. Moral pollution and decay see stress levels rising. Mental health issues seem to balloon.
One writer in the Good Book prayed, 'Turn my eyes away from worthless things; preserve my life in Your way God'.
He knew the importance of finding what is worthwhile to preserving life.
It is not so much what is pleasing to the eye in relationships that will preserve life but values that matter in how we relate to others, how we treat ourselves, and how we treat the natural world about us.
There is a scenic lookout in town we walk by regularly and see at time fast food containers and wrapping just dumped with no effort to place them in the bins provided. Laziness does not preserve life. It takes a little bit of effort and thinking beyond yourself.
God's way is about being true to what is good, to what appropriately expresses love. It is less of being full of myself and more of considering others as God would have us.
Jesus said, "Love your neighbour as yourself."
This preserves life, as we practically care for others. It is this same practical care that Jesus was concerned about when He said to the crowd, "I am the bread of life. He who comes to me will never go hungry, and those who believe in me will never go thirsty."
