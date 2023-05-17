Orange High School's teacher shortage "crisis" is as much to blame for a return to home learning as the current snap COVID-19 outbreak amongst the school's staff.
New Deputy Premier Prue Car told the Central Western Daily on Wednesday the school's skeleton staffing levels played a role in the NSW Department of Education's call to send one grade home each day this week.
On Monday, students from years 7 through to 10 at OHS were sent back to the old learning-from-home model.
The decision impacts one grade, each day. The learning from home shift is broken down into:
It's hoped the shift to remote learning - which has been implemented at other state schools across 2023 when the COVID-19 situation has escalated - will end come Monday, May 22.
But the current COVID-19 outbreak at OHS is essentially the straw that broke the camel's back.
"Teacher shortages definitely play a role," Ms Car said.
"We are working hard to get to the root cause of the crisis to ensure disruption is minimised."
Also the minister for education, Ms Car said returning all students to classroom learning was a priority.
"We know the best place for students is in the classroom, and learning from home is an absolute last resort for school communities heavily impacted by COVID," she said.
Students will be supported to access online learning materials from home.- NSW Department of Education spokesperson
"These decisions are made based on health advice, and to ensure the safety of staff and students."
A NSW Department of Education spokesperson said an increase in COVID-19 cases within the staff forced the move.
"Students will be supported to access online learning materials from home. Face-to-face learning continues for unaffected year groups and for affected students who are unable to learn from home," the spokesperson said.
