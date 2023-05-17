Central Western Daily
A $236m national flood warning network aims to protect at-risk communities

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 17 2023 - 11:00am
With last year's devastating flood season still fresh in the minds of communities across NSW, a federal government plan to invest $236 million for a flood warning network has been welcomed.

