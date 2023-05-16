Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Comment

Money Matters | Investment options for retirees

By Russell Tym
Updated May 17 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Those retiring this July can earn more interest on bank deposits. Picture supplied.
Those retiring this July can earn more interest on bank deposits. Picture supplied.

July is a popular time of year to retire as unused annual and long service leave pay will be received in a new financial year in which taxable income will usually be low. Tax will be deducted from payments at source but will be refunded once tax returns are submitted.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.