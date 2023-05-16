The first day of the NSW Combined High School Netball Championships got underway in Orange on Tuesday.
Ten teams took to the PCYC courts and there were some enthralling games as a result.
The home crowd had to wait a little bit to see the Western girls in action, having the bye in round one. Their first match of the day would see them go down 33-25 to Sydney East, but it was all uphill from there.
Western recorded three wins from their last three games to position them nicely heading into the second day's play.
As for the team to watch out for as title contenders, Sydney South West were particularly strong, winning all four of their games by no less than 25 goals. Sydney North will also head into day two undefeated, going three for three.
