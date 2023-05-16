Central Western Daily
Photos

Day one of the NSW Combined High School Netball Championships

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
May 16 2023 - 7:30pm
Western and North Coast battled hard on day one. Picture by Jude Keogh.
The first day of the NSW Combined High School Netball Championships got underway in Orange on Tuesday.

