All the smiling faces and action shots from the Orange District Athletics Carnival

Whether they were running, jumping, throwing or leaping, there was plenty of action to be had at Tuesday's Orange District Athletics Carnival.
Taking place at Waratahs Sports Ground, the primary school event saw students from Cumnock to Calare and everywhere in-between travel to give it their best shot at earning a place at the Western carnival.
Photographer Jude Keogh was there on the day to capture all the action on and off the field.
