Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Orange District Athletics Carnival photos for 2023

Jude Keogh
Riley Krause
By Jude Keogh, and Riley Krause
Updated May 16 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the smiling faces and action shots from the Orange District Athletics Carnival
All the smiling faces and action shots from the Orange District Athletics Carnival

Whether they were running, jumping, throwing or leaping, there was plenty of action to be had at Tuesday's Orange District Athletics Carnival.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.