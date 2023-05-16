Much of my advocacy centres around mental health, suicide awareness and prevention.
Last week I visited the R U Ok? Conversation Convoy in Orange, as it travels to regional communities around the country. The convoy is connecting with country communities to help Australians understand the important role we all can play in looking out for our friends, family, and colleagues.
This week they are in Parkes, and I encourage everyone to consider this message and embrace the philosophy year 'round, and not just for the one day of the year.
Last Friday was Do it for Dolly Day, which is a day dedicated to bringing the community together, spreading kindness and uniting in helping break the silence around bullying.
Every year in May thousands of our community come together to remember bully and suicide victim Amy Jayne "Dolly" Everett, consciously support anti-bullying while sharing the message to be kind, speak up and reach out for help.
My team and I were unified in support for this anti-bullying initiative, all wearing blue on the day to spark conversation and to increase awareness. Let's all be kind to one another, and stand-up for those being bullied.
In recent weeks we have celebrated both International Nurses Day and International Day of the Midwife.
These special people are all dedicated to their profession, working around the clock to care for their patients.
They're there with us when we come into the world, when we depart it, and in between attending to us when we're sick and injured. On behalf of all our community, a huge thank you to all the midwives and nurses out there.
Just over a week ago PRP commenced their PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scanning service, with at least a dozen patients booked-in for scans in the first few days of operation.
Last week in the NSW Parliament I congratulated PRP Imaging for their investment in the Orange community, which will enhance capabilities of oncologists and other medical specialists in the early detection and treatment of cancer, and improved outcomes for their patients.
I also recognised the many years of advocacy by Orange oncologists Dr Peter Fox and Dr Rob Zielinski, who were instrumental in providing the confidence required for PRP's investment in the multi-million-dollar facility.
Thank you to the amazing PRP team for delivering our community with this game-changing imaging service. Well done.
Last week the NSW Parliament resumed for the first time since the election. It was an absolute honour and a privilege to be sworn-in to serve the Orange electorate and the people of NSW in the 58th Parliament.
Last week I met with the Premier Minns and several of his new ministers, and I wasted no time outlining to them the priorities for the Orange electorate.
The meetings have been a productive start to a positive working relationship with the new government, and, based on the meetings held so far, I'm confident that negotiations will result in some positive outcomes for our community, and our needs.
The Victoria Hotel, or 'The Vic', as it is affectionately known, celebrated their 100th birthday over the weekend. The Vic has been an Orange institution since 1923 - a social hub for the community, a place where the walls, if ever they could, would tell some amazing yarns.
Through the years of the great depression, and wars, to the modern-day regional city that Orange has become, The Vic has remained a traditional, old-fashioned pub, serving cold drinks, great food, entertainment, while providing a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.
Congratulations and best wishes to owners Paul and Jen O'Rourke, their staff, and above all - their loyal customers.
