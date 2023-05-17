Plans to clear "critically endangered" wildlife for a housing development, upcoming rate rises, and the future of Orange Function Centre took centre stage at this week's council meeting.
A proposal to introduce Indigenous cultural training for future councillors resulted in an extended spat. Youth sport and increases to the Emergency Services Levy also earned mentions.
A possible runway extension, greyhound racing, and debt provisions comprised the closed component.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in Civic Centre chambers. In depth coverage on major issues will be published in coming days.
A development application to clear critically endangered Box Gum Woodlands for subdivision earned pushback from Cr David Mallard. He requested approval be deferred to explore ways of limiting impact.
"I think if we can protect that patch it's important. I spent just 15 minutes up there and It's teaming with native wildlife ...cockatoos, crimson rosellas, a New Hollard honeyeater," Mallard said.
Councillor Mel McDonell supported the move. She was critical of suggestions deferral may burden the land owner with unfair expenses.
"For too many years Orange has worried too much about how things are going to affect developers," councillor Mel McDonell said.
"Developers are going to develop. At the end of the day they don't have to live there. They sell the lots off and they go and make their next several million. We have kowtowed to developers in the past which is why we don't have footpaths in areas that should have.
Story continues after video
"This is something we need to take a stand on. Yes it's just a few trees, but what the point in having principles if you don't back them?"
The clearing will go ahead, with councillors voting nine votes to three to permit subdivision as planned. The block at 33 Maramba Road is owned by Orange Asset Holdings Pty Ltd.
A draft budget featuring a 3.7 per cent rate rise and increased service costs will go to public exhibition for 28 days to be considered. The increases are in line with the state government cap and below proposed rises in nearby LGAs.
"No rate rises go down well but I think this ... is a responsible way to go. It's a challenging time in the world ... we need to help keep this city prosperous," Cr Jeff Whitton said.
The budget maintains funding for all major project and predicts a significant cut to the deficit, largely due to a interest payment windfall.
Mayor Jason Hamling said: "I do encourage residents to have a look and get back [to council about their thoughts on the budget.]"
Millions will be allocated in future budgets for "much needed" renovations to the ageing Orange Function Centre. These will include the kitchens, bar, finishing, and audio visual systems. More info can be found here.
"It's pretty clear the community wants it to remain ... we can't leave it like it is, it's not responsible," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said.
Senior staff said the revamp is unlikely to provide a direct return on investment, but believe community benefits of the site and its status as a drawcard for major events justify the expense.
Deputy Mayor Gerald Power asked how it could be made more attractive to potential users. "We could whack it up on AirBnB ... bring back ACDC," Cr Whitton joked.
A push to make Indigenous cultural training available to future councillors was eventually greenlit, after an almost-40-minute spat in the Civic Centre chamber.
Debate centred on what model would be used, how the indigenous community felt about it, and unclear wording about if the training would be mandatory.
This has got bogged down in some complete nonsense.- Cr David Mallard.
"I want studies done, I don't want bedtime stories ... I want facts ... We can not just be going around willy-nilly," Cr Kevin Duffy said before being asked to watch his language by Mayor Hamling.
Councillors Mallard, McDonald, and Power - who is Orange first Aboriginal representative and brought the motion - were visibly frustrated. "This has got bogged down in some complete nonsense," Mallard said.
Orange City Council voted unanimously to contact the state government to request it continue and increase funding for Active Kids Vouchers, amid plans to scrap the program.
Four councillors reported using the subsidies for their own children. Councillor Greenhalgh brought the motion: "I think it's important out here ... we really need to get this message out that we support kids being active."
Mayor Jason Hamling said: "We've all used this ... I feel sorry for clubs because insurance premiums are going through the roof ... with things like swimming lessons it's a safety thing."
Pushback against state government increasing the levy that funds emergency services came via councillor Steve Peterson. Council voted unanimously to request the existing subsidy be restored.
"I think it's unprofessional to have this changed at short notice and without consultation ... This can only have an impact on Council projects, staffing or services," Cr Peterson said.
Orange City Council CEO David Waddell said the increased cost would be factored into the upcoming budget, but all councils are planning to lobby against the increase and may agree to some form of boycott.
Councillors voted to Greenhalgh and Mileto to attend the 2023 NSW Local Roads Congress. Jack Evans aims to dial in virtually.
All 12 councillors took part in the meeting in person. No conflicts of interest were flagged.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for June 6, 2023.
