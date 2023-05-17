Central Western Daily
Everything at Orange City Council meeting, Tuesday, May 16

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 17 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:30pm
Orange City Council meeting: First Nation Culture Training, Emergency Services Levy, Orange Function Centre all featured on this week's agenda.
Plans to clear "critically endangered" wildlife for a housing development, upcoming rate rises, and the future of Orange Function Centre took centre stage at this week's council meeting.

