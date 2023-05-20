Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Luke Cannon told Orange police he crashed truck while swerving to miss kangaroo

By Court Reporter
Updated May 21 2023 - 11:47am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The truck driver told police he crashed after swerving to miss a kangaroo that was in the middle of the road on The Escort Way near Caldwell Lane. Picture courtesy Google Maps.
The truck driver told police he crashed after swerving to miss a kangaroo that was in the middle of the road on The Escort Way near Caldwell Lane. Picture courtesy Google Maps.

A truck driver who told police he rolled the tip truck he was driving when he swerved to miss a kangaroo has been convicted of drink-driving.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.