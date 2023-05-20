A truck driver who told police he rolled the tip truck he was driving when he swerved to miss a kangaroo has been convicted of drink-driving.
Luke Cannon, 28, of Wadalba, was not present in Orange Local Court to answer the mid-range drink-driving charge and was sentenced in his absence.
According to court documents, Cannon was employed by a drilling company and was working in the Orange region and on February 12, 2023, he was driving a tip trick carting water from different work sites within the Orange area.
At 7.30am he was driving the loaded truck east towards Orange on the Escort Way and as he approached Caldwell Lane he saw a kangaroo in the middle of the road.
He swerved to avoid the kangaroo, which caused him to lose control and the truck rolled.
It landed on the passenger side across both lanes of traffic and the water tank was ejected from the tray of the truck.
Cannon got out of the truck cabin through the an opening in the front wind screen and witnesses stopped to give first aid.
Police and ambulance arrived on scene and Cannon was taken to Orange Hospital for medical assistance.
Cannon sustained superficial injuries and police attended the hospital about 1pm and he told them he swerved to avoid a kangaroo and had four beers the previous night.
However, blood had been obtained on his admission to hospital and on analysis the blood returned a result of 0.117.
Magistrate David Day said the drinking history Cannon gave to police did not support the mid-range alcohol reading.
Mr Day convicted Cannon in his absence and fined him $880, disqualified him from driving for three months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.