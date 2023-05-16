The push to bring better palliative care services to Orange will be brought to the attention of parliament following a commitment from NSW Nationals Member Sam Farraway to the Central Western Daily.
The Member of the NSW Legislative Council addressed comments made back in February during a $3million funding announcement where he stated he would keep his "door open to continue lobbying for a hospice in Orange" regardless of the Federal election outcome in March, which saw Labor take power.
"I am more than happy to commit to the people of Orange that I will raise this in the next sitting of parliament. With anything that is community led, you need to build momentum and if I can help lend a voice to a very worthwhile cause, I will do that," Mr Farraway said.
The next sitting of the House of Representatives takes place on Monday, May 22 while a joint meeting between HoR and the Senate happens on Tuesday, June 13.
During the February funding announcement which allowed for the addition of multiple new end-of-life beds to Orange Hospital, it was revealed that Orange would take part in an in-home palliative trial.
When asked how he planned to make good on his promise to continue to support a push for a dedicated palliative care centre in Orange, Mr Farraway said he first wished to see an update in regards to the in-home trial.
"I would love to see an update from the Western LHD to how they're going with that rollout, because again, that's the first step in my view," he said.
"I'm certainly there with (Member for Orange) Phil Donato, (Orange Push for Palliative president) Jenny Hazelton, I'm certainly there for pushing this, but in the first instance I think it would be good to understand what the update is.
He added that if the additional capacity brought about by the in-home service was being utilised, that it would "justify" the continued push for more palliative care services in Orange and the Central West.
He pointed to the release of the NSW Labor government's budget in September as a possible inflection point.
"The dialogue should be continuing between the state and federal government around these sometimes jointly funded programs," he said.
"I would join and support Phil Donato on calling on the State Labor government to consider more palliative care funding in the September budget that they hand down."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.