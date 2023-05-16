WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of a person who has died.
A strange odour led a dog walker to discover the body of missing teenager Michelle Bright on March 2, 1999, a jury has heard.
Craig Henry Rumsby is on trial for the alleged murder of Ms Bright in 1999 as well as an alleged sexual attack on another Gulgong teenager in 1998. Rumsby has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Tuesday, May 16, the 10th day of the trial in Dubbo's Supreme court, saw evidence given by seven witnesses.
Ms Bright has been named with the permission of her family.
The court heard from John Patrick Barrass, a Gulgong resident in 1999.
Mr Barrass said he had left his house between 6.30am and 6.45am on March 2 with his son, as he always did to walk his dogs.
They took their usual route up Barneys Reef Road and he recalled noticing an odour on a "particular part of the road".
Mr Barrass said he mentioned it to his son but he didn't think anything of it as it could have been a "sheep" or "kangaroo".
He said it wasn't until that same afternoon he heard there was a missing girl in Gulgong. Ms Bright disappeared on February 26.
He confirmed he decided to go back to where he had smelled the odour, to "have a look", parking his vehicle and walking towards the railway tracks that run parallel to Barneys Reef Road.
He said he noticed a body lying face down in the grass around 10 metres from the railway line. He said he did not go any closer and instead turned around and went to Gulgong Police Station to report what he had found.
The on-duty officer at the time, senior constable Robert Parnell, was also called to give evidence.
He told the court Mr Barrass reported the discovery at 3.42pm and then he, Mr Barrass and two other officers left to go to the site.
He said the body "was not visible from the road".
Crown prosecutor Lee Carr SC asked Mr Parnell what he did next.
"When you reached what you described as a mowed grass area, you then turned north and started to walk, walking parallel to the railway line?" he said.
"You estimate you walked 20 metres north when you saw what appeared to be a body of a female lying face down at the edge of the mowed grass?"
"Yes," Mr Parnell said.
"Did you observe it was discoloured and bloated?" Mr Carr said.
"It was black," Mr Parnell said.
"It was not my job to examine the scene, so we retreated back and awaited the arrival of the detectives."
Mr Parnell said a crime scene was then established before the canvassing of surrounding properties began and continued into the evening of March 2.
The trial continues.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
