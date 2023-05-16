Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'Odour' noticed by dog walker lead to discovery of body of missing Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright, court hears

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 16 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crown prosecution team arrives at Dubbo Courthouse on May 10. Picture by Belinda Soole.
The crown prosecution team arrives at Dubbo Courthouse on May 10. Picture by Belinda Soole.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of a person who has died.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.