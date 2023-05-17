What started out as a casual chat with the Cancer Council turned into a full-blown school spectacular.
Calare Public teacher Melinda Law "dobbed in" the primary school by committing themselves to the Stars of Orange dance event taking place in May.
"As soon as everyone heard it was for such a good cause, more and more people wanted to jump on board," she said.
"I was overwhelmed with how many people wanted to do it."
All in all, they managed to get 15 teachers on board to take part in the dance itself, with many more helping behind the scenes.
But such a large number of participants can also bring a few headaches.
When asked what it's like coordinating more than a dozen dancers for practices, Ms Law said it had "been a bit tricky".
"We've also had to get people out of their comfort zone and build that confidence to know we can do anything and that we've got this."
Up until now, the group have been practicing once a week. But with the May 27 performance fast approaching, Ms Law says they'll be upping that number to make sure everything goes to plan on the night.
"It's like our little outlet. It's been so good for staff morale because we just have so much fun," she said.
"It was a bit daunting at the start, especially for those of us who have never danced before. Now to see it all come together is so exciting and I'm so proud of everyone."
And while raising money for the Cancer Council is a worthy enough cause in itself, the event holds extra meaning for Ms Law whose father recently underwent cancer treatment.
"It was overwhelming in a good way," she added.
With the teachers keeping the dance itself under wraps, there's still a few students who can't believe this is actually happening.
"I think they think it's a bit of a joke," Ms Law said with a smile.
"They're also a bit shocked that some of us are doing it, but it's mainly excitement.
"I'm excited to go out there and have some fun."
To donate to Calare's fundraiser, search Calare Public School at stars.cancercouncil.com.au or follow this link.
