The broad reach of mental health care

It's becoming clear that mental health management is a part of everyone's day to day. Picture Shutterstock

As the stigma around seeking mental health care has started to dissipate due to a number of hardworking activists in the sector, we're beginning to truly see how wide the scope of mental health is. Far from being a niche discipline, it's becoming clear that mental health management is a part of everyone's day to day.

As we inspect our relationship with medical language when discussing our mental states, it can be useful to take stock of all of the ways mental health care can be employed to help those struggling, with either short-term mental stress or more long-term illnesses.

We've moved forward from forced lobotomies and treatments which seem more like torture, but if we want to encourage the field to continue to develop, recognising the good work being done now and looking for opportunities to expand that care to more people is a key step.

Ailment and the everyday

Many believe therapy to be only for those with a diagnosable condition, and while that is its main purpose, everyone goes through mental distress, and professional help during those times can significantly help in overcoming whatever is causing that distress.

This is becoming more accepted, with grief counselling being a great example. It's beginning to be generally understood that some clinical support after a loss, especially in unexpected situations or when the person suffering the loss is particularly young is a good idea.



Even if these sessions are simply used to lock in time to process the emotions as you might on your own, having that allotted time, as well as a safe space to fall apart without concern for how your mental state may affect your loved ones also experiencing the loss can take a lot of weight off your shoulders.

Couple counselling is also used by people for all sorts of reasons, some couples are even choosing to see a therapist early into a relationship in a more preventional way than the last attempt of saving a deteriorating situation as it used to be used before.

These alongside family therapy, suggest there's recognition that often our mental health is not something that is an individualistic issue. Our interpersonal relationships have a massive impact on our personal mental strain and addressing the issue itself, rather than simply managing the resulting emotions can lead to more long-lasting results.

Unfortunately, it's a sad reality that not many manage to get through life without experiencing trauma. Defining trauma can be difficult, previous preconceptions of trauma have led many to believe that it only affects veterans of war or survivors of abuse.



But trauma is anything that is traumatic for the person experiencing it. This can mean active combat or extended periods of abuse but it can also be one-off events, like a car crash, a betrayal by a loved one or any other number of circumstances.

Depending on how a person reacts to this trauma, they may then develop PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) or if the trauma was ongoing, possibly c-PTSD (Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder; a condition that can be debilitating without treatment.

But those whose traumatic response doesn't escalate to PTSD still have to deal with the effects that trauma has on their unconscious mind and how it influences their behaviour. Recognition of an event as traumatic is often the first step in properly processing what happened, and therapy or counselling can help to minimise how much that trauma affects any individual.

Intersections of disability

Mental Illness and Physical Disabilities are often considered separate, but evidence is suggesting more and more that the only real distinction in many cases is how treatment should be approached but even that becomes blurrier with the development of mental health medication and the additional uses it has outside of the psychological sector.

Current theories suggest that mental illnesses are often caused by abnormalities in brain activities, and with current imaging systems we have seen some suggestions that we may be able to 'see' these disorders in MRI scans, but current studies lack the volume of data needed to draw firm conclusions. If these ideas are correct then mental illnesses may be more similar to other physical ailments than we realised.

Regardless, mental health is obviously affected by physical ability. Just as you might grieve a loved one, someone being confronted with a new disability or even just a development in their existing symptoms can grieve for the body they used to have. The loss of a limb is obviously traumatic but conditions that create limitations in a person's life can also cause this grief.

Treating this mental pain has an effect on the treatment of the physical disability. Someone experiencing a severe depressive episode is not going to be able to do the work necessary to help in their recovery or even just maintenance to avoid a backslide of their worst symptoms, no matter how much they want to.

When you add in the consideration that mental health affects the physical body in entirely able-bodied people (stress migraines or hair loss for example) the issue becomes apparent. An approach to physical disability that doesn't consider mental health is not a holistic one and could be ignoring a major factor that is why someone is struggling.

An issue for all

We all have minds, and an unfortunate side effect of being human is that mental distress whether it be interpersonal, traumatic, reactionary or a combination of all of those and more is unavoidable.

As the sector expands to help not only those at the point of crisis but anyone who could benefit from help, and other medical sectors begin to stop underestimating or undermining the importance of mental health, we'll need a new wave of professionals to handle that load.

Whether it's students pursuing a traditional university degree in clinical psychology or an online master of mental health nursing or similar new styles of learning, the modern world is going to need these new clinicians to keep up with the rapidly evolving field.

Psychology is a fascinating discipline and the progress made for the wellbeing of patients over just the past 100 years makes it easy to be hopeful for the future of research into the mind.

Everyone struggles with mental health, some more than others but respecting those with mental illnesses as people first and patients second gives us an opportunity to not only help those with mental illnesses but to better us all.

