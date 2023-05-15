Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Coaches' Corner: The inside word after round four of the Peter McDonald Premiership

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 16 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo CYMS

RESULT: Lost to Parkes Spacemen 40-28

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.