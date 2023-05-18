The complete lifestyle package

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday May 19: 1 Ploughmans Lane, Orange:
Located on the outskirts of Orange, this utterly private and complete lifestyle package awaits.
Listing agent, David Dent, said that the property offered everything you may have been searching for in a family lifestyle property. "1 Ploughmans Lane really is the ideal family retreat," he said. "It is within seven minutes of the city centre, yet offers a totally private and secluded home set in magnificent grounds."
With just over eight acres of level, entirely private land at your disposal, the possibilities are endless for what you could do with this property.
You enter via a long private driveway that reveals a fully landscaped and established garden that surrounds the immaculately presented family home.
There are four gorgeous and spacious bedroom, that are serviced by two amazing brand-new bathrooms.
There is space for everyone thanks to the two separate living areas, while there is also an additional studio or home office area, and a stunning, travertine-tiled entertaining area.
The kitchen boasts a practical layout and plenty of storage, along with high quality appliances. The family can eat in the dining area, or choose the convenient breakfast bar that leads to the ideal outdoor entertaining area.
If entertaining friends and family is your thing, then this is the property for you with several spaces dedicated to relaxation outdoors and a wine cellar to top things off.
David said that the home had been well planned, inside and out. "The home also features a double garage with internal access, while outside there are numerous sheds, round yards, several holding paddocks with troughs, and an arena," he said. "This property is an absolute must to inspect if you have been seeking privacy and space in a superbly convenient location."
The privacy and location were something the current owners said they would miss. "This has been such a special place for our family and the decision to sell has been incredibly difficult," they said. "We love the space and tranquility, yet the convenience of being so accessible to town."
Orange itself is the perfect mix of country and city living. Long known for the rich agricultural produce from the region, the city has come into its own as a gourmet food destination. Locals are spoilt for choice with nearby wineries and a thriving dining scene in town. It also boasts fantastic health and educational services.
