Sarah Archer's 'over the moon' to be playing for NSW Police Rugby League's Country women's side

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
SHE'S putting the super into 'super mum', she's Sarah Archer and on Wednesday at Carrington Park she will run out for the New South Wales Police Rugby League City versus Country match.

