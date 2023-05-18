Like many a teenager, Cas Ingham wasn't sure what career path she wanted to take coming out of high school.
Prior to that point in her life, her father had suffered a head injury which required him to undergo physiotherapy. So when the time came to make a choice, her parents made a suggestion; "why don't you do physio?"
So despite "not knowing much about it", Ms Ingham began a journey that would lead to more than four decades as a physiotherapist, 39 of those right here in Orange.
"I really enjoy the assessment side. Diagnosing their area of weakness and then working on what the best way is to get them better. That's really important," she said when asked what her favourite parts of the job have been.
"Everyone is very different and the way they react to treatment varies too because what works with one person, doesn't necessarily work for another. It's very rewarding work when you get people better."
But after 44 years in the industry and with stints in Bathurst, Canowindra, Dubbo, Orange Hospital and private practice, Thursday marked Ms Ingham's last day as a physiotherapist as she heads into retirement.
"I think the basics are the same, but it's become a bit more exercise-based where previously it was a lot more manual therapy and hands on treatment," she said of the biggest difference between now and when she started in 1979.
"Now, the emphasis has skewed to exercise and functional training. It's very constant work and keeping to a timetable as you get a bit slower and sillier, you don't like being rushed as much. There's also the implementation of all the computer systems and trying to remember all the passwords."
As a generalist, Ms Ingham has dealt with everything from muscular skeletal issues, hydrotherapy treatments and more so lately, helping in the rehab process of quadriplegics.
So of all the memories she's made over the years, what will be the things she misses most about the job?
"The challenge of working out the best way to treat somebody," she said.
"And the relationships you build with the patients and the variety of people you work with."
