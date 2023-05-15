CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy on the weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
Over the weekend, Jude was at Wade Park for the clash between Orange Hawks and Mudgee Dragons, Pride Park for the local derby between Orange City and Orange Emus and the men's and women's AFLCW at Waratahs.
