Peter McDonald Premiership: Nyngan Tigers defeated Macquarie Raiders 26-18 after Jak Jeffrey's two tries

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 15 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:11am
A brave Nyngan Tigers outfit has held on to defeat the Macquarie Raiders in a bruising Peter McDonald Premiership clash on Sunday.

