Wellington Cowboys defeat Forbes in Blake Ferguson's return

Nick Guthrie
Updated May 15 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
There was a huge amount of emotion around the Wellington Cowboys in the lead-up to Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash with Forbes.

