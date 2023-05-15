Don't sleep on the Tigers this season.
No, we're not talking about the Nyngan outfit who are proving a tough task in the Peter McDonald Premiership, nor is this about Oberon or Canowindra who each have a shot of winning the Woodbridge Cup. We are talking about the tier one Orange Tigers who recorded their first win of the AFL Central West season over the weekend in dominating fashion.
Having not tasted finals footy since 2019 - a year in which they lost by 30 points in the grand final - first year coach Jake Bates was adamant this weekend's clash against the Dubbo Demons was one they needed to win if they were a hope of ending that streak.
"We knew that we had to beat Dubbo," he said.
"We went in there knowing that we needed to get this win and do anything possible to get the win. We played together as a group and it paid off fantastically."
That it did, as the Tigers ran home comfortable 14.13-97 to 2.5-17 victors.
"Not only is it the first win, but a massive win as well," Bates added.
"Everyone put in 100 per cent and it showed. It was really good to see all of us come together and put in what we've been working on. For it to pay off as much as it did was really good to see. A fantastic feeling."
Through the first two games of the year, it had been accuracy in front of goal which let the Tigers down. Against both Bathurst teams, the Orange outfit combined to kick just five goals and 19 behinds.
Bates knows that when they're firing on all fronts - like they were against the Demons - they can match it with the best around.
"If we can keep these fantastic performances up and keep giving it to the rest of the teams then I don't think it will be an issue for us to get into finals footy," he added.
"It would be a bonus to get the flag but we're just trying to get to finals."
But making it to the post-season for the firsts time in four years is about much more than just putting wins on the board. It's about giving the players a memory that will last a lifetime.
"A lot of the boys that are in here now need finals footy, including myself," Bates said.
"There's older blokes that aren't getting any younger and they're hoping for some finals footy. That's what the biggest goal is.
"We also want to show those younger boys that are coming to the end of their junior career that we're not just a side who goes out there and gets beat every week. Hopefully that will help them transition into senior footy with a big smile on their face."
With the Tigers tier two side also tasting victory on Saturday, it means all three senior sides have won a game this season after three rounds of action. That's a point not lost on Bates.
"There's definitely a vibe in the club now with all the teams. We've all got that winning feeling this year and we don't want to lose that. Us as a whole, we've come a lot closer together and we're just enjoying our footy and off-site events," he added.
"Our biggest focus now is to keep the process going."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.