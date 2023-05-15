They ended with markedly different scorelines but at the full-time whistle the results were the same for Orange's rugby league sides.
On Saturday, Orange Hawks pushed the much-fancied Mudgee Dragons all the way ultimately falling short 20-18 at Wade Park.
A day later Orange CYMS would go down to Bathurst Panthers 42-10 at Carrington Park, continuing their winless start to the Peter McDonald Premiership season.
It leaves both Orange teams with a combined one win from eight starts.
It wasn't for lack of trying though with Panthers putting in a colossal defensive effort in the first half before finding enough in reserve to not only extend their 12-4 lead but completely put the green and gold out of the contest, running out 42-10 winners.
A devastating five minute window early in the second half, where Panthers ran in three tries, helped turn the match on its head and sap the energy out of a CYMS side who had let several golden opportunities to score in first half chances pass them by.
Watching the Panthers' second half surge it's hard to fathom it was the same side who found themselves down 60-0 to Dubbo CYMS back in round one and had to watch end that match early due to the mercy rule.
Panthers coach Jake Betts said it's been amazing to see his side adapt and grow with every week.
"We knew if we could hold onto the footy and playing our power game through the middle that we were capable of doing something like that," he said.
"We were pretty ordinary in that first half to be honest. We dropped a lot of footy and we were inviting CYMS into the game, and that gassed us a fair bit so we didn't have much left in attack.
"We knew we hadn't played well and that we had a lot of improvement in us. At half-time the talk was all about completing and just playing through the middle and waiting for it to happen."
CYMS coach and lock Ethan McKellar said the run towards Sunday's game wasn't as positive as he would have liked, and it showed on the field.
"We've got a few new faces back in the squad so the connections aren't 100 per cent there. For us, it comes back to training and getting numbers there," he said.
"Unfortunately on Thursday we had a horrible training run. We trained for an extra half hour because there were so many incompletions, and that's been reflected in this game.
"We just need to be getting bodies in front. The physicality is very high out there, and I'm not sure whether we were a bit standoffish because of it, but we need to compress more and slow that ruck down.
"Today they were making too many metres too fast."
Panthers were able to get on the board first in the 15th minute in stunning fashion when winger Mick Latu plucked a CYMS pass out of the air and ran more than 90 metres back down the ground to score at the other end.
However, CYMS continued to enjoy set after set at the Panthers try line.
On one occasion the forced four straight line drop out attempts and on the last one of those sets they finally converted through Josh Annis-Brown, who cut back to his inside to pick a gap in the Panthers defence.
The missed conversion left things at 6-4.
CYMS thought they had gained the lead in the 28th minute when Panthers made a mess of cleaning up a grubber kick but the hosts had managed to get enough downward pressure on the ball to make it a line drop out.
It would be the first of three straight line drop outs for the Panthers - except this time they were able to hold CYMS at bay.
Tempers flared close to half-time when Cooper Monk was tackled in mid air by Latu but no reports were handed out and no punches were thrown as the two sides came together in a scuffle.
Panthers delivered a blow to CYMS with just 10 seconds remaining in the opening half, when Jed Betts scored next to the uprights.
The Panthers struck with their 1-2-3 punch that put CYMS away between the 47th and 52nd minute.
It began with a try to Jake Betts, earned by spinning off his would-be tackler on the try line, and McCoy White piled on the pain when he crashed over from close range on the next Panthers set.
The last leg of that triple blow was a super solo try to Panthers halfback Doug Hewitt through the centre of the park which made it 30-4 after the conversion.
CYMS had a couple of chances to reply but the first of those ended with a sixth tackle just inches from the try line and a pass thrown into touch.
The visitors' day got worse when White made a barnstorming run to get himself just five metres away from the try line but CYMS' Flynn Packham held the Panthers player down for too long and was given his marching orders for a 10-minute spell on the sideline.
Panthers used the extra man advantage to give Latu his second try.
CYMS found a consolation try through Cameron Jones but that was cancelled out by a try to Panthers' fullback Josh Rivett inside the last two minutes.
Rivett had an excellent day with the boot as he kicked all six of his conversions, including one from the sideline which contacted the crossbar but still made its way over.
