Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Rugby League: Orange Hawks and Orange CYMS lose in Peter McDonald Premiership

Dominic Unwin
Alexander Grant
By Dominic Unwin, and Alexander Grant
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They ended with markedly different scorelines but at the full-time whistle the results were the same for Orange's rugby league sides.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.