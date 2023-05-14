It must be a fun time to be involved with Nyngan and Wellington at the moment.
Both sides have lost just one game this season and are playing some incredible rugby league.
Nyngan's young core is continuing to impress while Josh Merritt had his fingertips in almost everything against the Raiders.
Meanwhile, Kennard Park was rocking with the arrival of Blake Ferguson and another Cowboys victory, this time over reigning premiers Forbes.
Wellington could easily be undefeated this season, having just dropped off late against Dubbo CYMS in round three, a match they were into up to their eyeballs.
In Group 10, Mudgee is flying the flag and well clear of the pack which contains four sides from much larger centres in Orange and Bathurst.
One thing is for certain, when clubs like this are winning and their supporters are rocking, it's a great time to be a footy fan.
What's it like to take on Blake Ferguson?
Forbes young gun Tom Toohey found out the hard way on Sunday.
The 22-year-old lined up against the former Australian player in the centres at Kennard Park and was given a torrid time in the first half as the powerful Ferguson made metres each time he ran the ball on his return to the Cowboys.
Toohey could only laugh and say he was losing the battle as the sides came back out for the second half before adding "he's a powerful human".
Toohey was dragged early in the second half as Forbes opted to move star Mitch Andrews to centre to take on Ferguson.
Dubbo CYMS has long been the benchmark in Group 11 and simply one of the best sides in bush footy.
But there's been some recent incidents which have been very unlike a CYMS team.
They were frustrated for long periods of the win over Wellington in round three while that frustration was clear to see and hear during the loss at Parkes on Saturday. A bit of tension in the playing group is something we're not used to.
Coach Shawn Townsend said he'll look at the way his side prepares and word is there was a whole host of CYMS players just practicing goal-kicking on Friday at training while plenty were putting up bombs during Saturday's warm-up.
CYMS has long taken pride in its work off the field but it might have a little bit to do to remain at the top this season.
They were talked up as the ones to beat during the pre-season and now the Mudgee Dragons are all alone at the top of the ladder.
Mudgee scored a tough 20-18 win over Orange Hawks and the Dragons are now the only unbeaten team in the competition after four rounds.
Dubbo CYMS was beaten by Parkes on Saturday and Sunday's results means four sides are level at the top of the Group 11 pool.
Mudgee is already four points clear at the top in the Group 10 pool and it really is starting to feel like it's just a question of which Group 11 side they will take on in this season's grand final.
Forbes premiership-winning hero Jake Grace was among the spectators at Wellington on Sunday.
He was there to watch wife Joelene play in the Magpies' league tag win at Kennard Park but the family stuck around for the main game.
Asked whether he was getting itchy feet following retirement after last season's grand final win, Grace smiled and said he was simply enjoying watching from the sideline.
One thing is for certain, the Magpies would love to have him back after what has been an inconsistent start to the 2023 season.
