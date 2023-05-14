Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Central West Rugby: Orange City defeat Orange Emus in Blowes Cup to break eight-year derby drought

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 14 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Veteran prop Josh Tremain rates Orange City's 19-17 derby win over Orange Emus as one of the best of his career.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.