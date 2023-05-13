Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Karl Ron James Coleman put on court order for Kelso driving charges

By Court Reporter
Updated May 14 2023 - 9:11am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drunk drive with mate loose in ute tray sparks question of maturity
Drunk drive with mate loose in ute tray sparks question of maturity

A MAGISTRATE has told a man to "grow up" after he was spotted driving drunk in Kelso with a man sliding around in his ute tray.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.