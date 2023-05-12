Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy over the weekend.
On Friday night Carla went to the opening of Ribbons, Rides and Ring Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West, Art from the Heart Exhibition opening at the Orange Cultural Centre and an engagement party at the Greenhouse.
Also making news
On Saturday, Jude attended the Orange Show, Orange City Rugby Club 50th anniversary celebrations at the Orange Function Centre and the School of Rock Musical at the Civic Theatre.
On Sunday, Carla snapped High Tea for Huntingtons at the Canobolas and Mother's Day in Milthorpe.
