False police statement lands boyfriend in hot water

A false police statement seemingly signed to avoid embarrassment has lead to an arrest warrant being issued in Orange.
Nicholas Raymond Shield of Torulosa Way was convicted in absence this month at Orange Local Court when he failed to turn up for his own hearing.
"It is a very serious matter ... you can't go around telling porkies and wasting everyone's time," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
The 25-year-old signed a sworn jurat statement for police on February 8, 2023 claiming he was not present during an alleged incident involving his partner.
Officers devoted extensive resourcing to investigation before confirming this was incorrect. He later said he lied to so his partner wouldn't know he'd been there.
"You don't see many of these ... there needs to be a strong message to the community that this is not acceptable," magistrate Day said.
"'Jurat' is Latin for, ummm ... 'truth' or something like that I think."
Shield has an extensive criminal record. He did not turn up to his own hearing at orange Local Court on May 4, 2022.
A warrant for arrest was issued. Providing false statements can lead to a prison sentence in extreme cases.
