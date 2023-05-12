A highway cruise on a motorised scooter without a helmet or licence has resulted in a $600 fine for a 24-year-old man.
Kelly Raymond Pearce of Peel Street, Bathurst, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 3, 2023, of driving without ever being licensed.
According to court documents, police were doing patrols along the Mitchell Highway in Bathurst about 4.20pm on January 28, 2023 when they saw a black foot scooter travelling in the left lane.
After the scooter went by police, who noticed it was motorised, they did a u-turn and followed the helmetless rider - Pearce - into Peel Street.
The court heard police stopped Pearce and asked how fast he was going, which was about 42 kilometers an hour, and if he knew of the licensing and vehicle registration requirements.
"They're illegal now or something, hey?" Pearce said to police.
Using Pearce's ID, police did a search that showed he had never held a licence, while a further inspection of the scooter confirmed it had licence and registration requirements to be used on road.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted in open court during Pearce's sentence the matter had been adjourned for him to get his learner licence but had failed to do so.
Ms Ellis found the charge against Pearce proved and fined him $600.
